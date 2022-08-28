JEA lifts boil water advisory for affected customers on Jacksonville’s Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA on Sunday morning lifted the precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Jacksonville’s Southside.

The notice affected thousands of customers, including many restaurants in the area. It was triggered after an E. coli sample was collected from wells on Saints Road near its Oakridge Water Treatment Plant.

JEA did two days of testing that produced clear results. It recommends customers in the impacted area flush lines for three minutes.

Residents in the impacted area can visit JEA.com/bwa for more information. For a map of the affected area, click here.