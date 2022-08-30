Lawsuit filed against Westside Jacksonville day care alleges child sustained injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit has been field against a day care on Jacksonville’s Westside.

The allegations stem from a complaint made by a mother, who said her child suffered a black eye, busted lip and an injury to the head -- later diagnosed as a concussion.

The child’s mother has retained Morgan and Morgan as her attorney, documents show, suing Kid Kingdom LLC -- the owner of Kid City USA off Collins Road. According to the law firm’s written complaint, the plaintiff’s child attended the day care, where they sustained the injuries.

Sarah Foster is an attorney from Morgan and Morgan who’s been working on the case.

“This child was left in an environment that clearly wasn’t safe. We have multiple incidents of injury here that we know of, and truly, we’re trying to find answers,” Foster said.

According to Foster, the day care allegedly failed to properly inform and provide incident reports of each injury to the parent.

The complaint references a report by the Florida Department of Children and Families, which reportedly states that underage employees were put into classrooms with infants and young toddlers with no training and lacked the required certifications.

“We have hardworking clients, moms and dads who drop off their children and entrust them to other folks, while they go and provide for their families,” Foster said. “It’s extremely concerning that this would be an issue, that there would be an environment that our clients wouldn’t be able to trust that their child was being well taken care of.”

A request for comment from the day care was not returned by publication of this article.