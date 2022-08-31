First scholarship named in honor of Talen Birt, who battled cancer, expected to be awarded in 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A scholarship named after Talen Birt, who died after a more than two-year battle with an aggressive bone cancer, is expected to be presented in May 2023, according to his family.

The application for the four-year scholarship will be available in January 2023 for students at Raines, Ribault, First Coast and Andrew Jackson high schools, the family said. It will be available yearly.

On Tuesday, friends and loved ones gathered to remember Birt.

Photo from Talen Birt memorial on Aug. 30, 2022.

In April, there was a walk in honor of the Talen Birt Memorial Fund, which was created by his parents at the Community Foundation for Northeast Florida. It’s designed to help students achieve their dreams of going to college.

His father previously said Birt had big dreams ahead, and after graduating high school, he planned to study mechanical engineering at either Florida A&M or Florida State University.