Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road.

Officers found a man in the driveway of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, where he died.

Police said investigators haven’t been able to determine yet what led up to the shooting but they were canvassing the area looking for witnesses and surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact JSO by phone at 630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.