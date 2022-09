(Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Several people were reported shot in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Fire Rescue.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 11:35.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene at 207 N 108th Street.

The investigation is ongoing and News4JAX is working to learn more at this time.