Foul play suspected in death of man found at Jacksonville home: police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a man, whose body was found inside a home Tuesday afternoon on West 25th Street.

Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene near the intersection of Fairfax Street at about 1:30 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive person. Officers determined the man, whose body was found lying on the floor, had suffered blunt force trauma, Cayenne said.

“We are treating this investigation as a suspicious death with foul play suspected,” Cayenne told the media.

The man was not immediately identified. Cayenne said investigators were waiting for the medical examiner to arrive. A cause of death had not been determined.

Police were working to canvass the neighborhood in an attempt to locate witnesses that might have information regarding what happened. They asked anyone that can help to contact the Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip.