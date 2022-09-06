St. Johns County could soon reap benefits of higher home values

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County homeowners could see higher property tax bills thanks to sky-high home values.

Commissioners are holding the first of two public meetings Tuesday night to look at the county’s proposed budget.

The high demand for homes in St. Johns County has sent home values through the roof, so the average home is worth significantly more than it was two or three years ago.

But on the flip side, it also means if you own a house, your tax bill will likely go up.

But before anything goes into effect, the proposed rates will have to clear Tuesday’s hearing and another one two weeks from now.

St. Johns County wants to keep the property tax rates the same or lower than this current fiscal year.

But the director of the Office of Management and Budget expects a 17.8% taxable value growth increase for the fiscal year.

Because of that, property tax bills are expected to increase.

Before you panic, that does NOT mean homeowners will see their taxes go up by 17%.

The Save our Homes provision makes it so homesteaded properties are capped at a maximum increase of 3%, but even with FLAT millage rates, homeowners may see a property tax increase at or around 3% because of increased home values.

Property taxes will fund part of the county’s recommended budget, which is over $1.26 billion.

Here’s a closer look at the budget:

$35 million for road projects, including many in the fast-growing area along County Road 210

$110.8 million for a wastewater treatment plant near Hastings

$5 million for a Sheriff’s Office service facility

$3 million to expand waterway access

Tuesday’s public hearing is scheduled to begin at 5:01 p.m. The next public hearing on the budget is Sept. 20.

St. Johns County officials also said homeowners can appeal their property values through the Value Adjustment Board, but they must do it by Sept. 13. For details on the process, click here.