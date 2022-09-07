Parents arrested on manslaughter, other charges after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself, Gainesville police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A father and a mother were arrested Wednesday after their 3-year-old son fatally shot himself last month, the Gainesville Police Department said.

Just before 6 p.m. Aug. 24, first responders were called to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community.

According to the Police Department, investigators learned that the child got the firearm from an unlocked gun case in a home and was playing with the gun when it went off, striking him. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Two other children witnessed the incident, according to investigators.

Investigators said they learned that both of the 3-year-old’s parents were not home at the time.

On Wednesday, detectives said, they interviewed the parents and discovered that the father, 48-year-old Ledrick Lataurus Ferguson, is a seven-time convicted felon who was in possession of two firearms that he knowingly left unsecured in the center console of a couch, while in the presence of his 3-year-old son.

This was witnessed and condoned by the 3-year-old’s mother, 34-year-old Kayla Shelynn Carter, and was confirmed by a witness, according to GPD.

Police also said the parents routinely left all three children, age 8 and under, in the care of “a person not suited for that responsibility, who was also present on the day of the incident.”

The other two children are safe and are currently in the care of relatives, police said.

The Police Department said both parents were arrested on charges of manslaughter, neglect causing great bodily harm, neglect without causing great bodily harm and unsafe storage of a firearm. In addition, GPD said, additionally, Ferguson is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.