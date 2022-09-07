United Way of St. Johns County has funds available for nonprofit agencies

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The United Way of St. Johns County is now accepting applications for the nonprofit human services grant project. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant will provide money to qualifying St. Johns County nonprofit organizations.

The project must respond to public health or negative economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This funding has the potential to be transformative for our community and I couldn’t think of a better group to assist than the nonprofit organizations already doing the hard work to make St. Johns County a better place for everyone,” said Chairperson Henry Dean, District 5 Commissioner.

“United Way of St. Johns County is pleased to be partnering with the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners to help distribute these funds into the community,” said Joe Pickens, United Way-SJC Board Chair. “We encourage interested parties to thoroughly explore the process so that these funds may have the greatest possible impact.”

Interested nonprofit agencies should fill out an Intent to Apply at unitedway-sjc.org/arpa by Monday, September 12, 2022.

For details about the St. Johns County/United Way-SJC Human Services Grant Project, visit unitedway-sjc.org/arpa.