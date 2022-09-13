Jacksonville man dead after Mustang overturns, collides with pole along I-10, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Tuesday morning in a single-car crash on Interstate 10 in Jacksonville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said it happened around 10:30 a.m. on westbound I-10 near Chaffee Road.

According to troopers, a 1995 Ford Mustang was traveling in the right lane when it went across the center and left lanes, traveled into the grass median and spun. Troopers said the car then went into a guardrail, overturned and collided with a traffic sign support pole.

The driver, a 40-year-old Jacksonville man, died at the scene, troopers said.

According to a news release from FHP, he was not wearing a seat belt.

The FHP news release shows that the man was the sole occupant of the car and that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.