Police ask for help to find missing 81-year-old woman with dementia

Police are asking for help to find a missing woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked the community for help Tuesday to find a missing 81-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Police said Faye Wilsey was last seen by family members just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at her home on Tamra Lane near Beach Boulevard and Hogan Road.

Investigators spotted her on surveillance video before 8:35 a.m. on foot in the area of Beach Boulevard and Marion Road.

Police said Wilsey has green eyes and gray hair that is dyed brown. She is described as a white woman who is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a floral reddish shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.

If you’ve seen her or know where she might be, you’re asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911 immediately.