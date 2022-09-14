Jacksonville man says GMC sought in auto burglaries belongs to him, was stolen in June

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said it’s investigating a series of car burglaries that were reported in the area of Crystal Springs Road on the Westside.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, JSO is seeking information on the truck in the provided photo. It’s believed to be a GMC Sierra with the Z71 package from the model years 2008-2013.

The truck is said to have chrome rims and a chrome fuel door, and police said it’s been reported that the truck might have a loud aftermarket exhaust.

Interestingly enough, News4JAX viewer Cody Brooks says the truck belongs to him — and he said it’s been missing since June, which he said was when his truck and his wife’s car were stolen out of their driveway.

Brooks said he saw the photo of his truck posted on JSO’s Facebook page.

“As soon as I looked at it I was like, that’s it,” he said.

The car belonging to his wife was found, Brooks said, but it’s his first time seeing the truck in months.

“I was kind of over, wasn’t thinking about it, then she showed me the picture and she was more worked up than I was at this point — just catch anyone who’s riding around doing that stuff because obviously it’s the same people,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.