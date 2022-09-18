JSO: Body of man found in retention pond on Westside

A body was found Saturday evening in a retention pond in the Woodstock neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to JSO, two people were walking their dog when they noticed someone unconscious in the pond near West 1st Street and Palm Avenue.

Officers responded to the incident around 5 p.m., and a dive team was called because the man was partially submerged. JSO said the man was in his 40s or 50s but has not released more information on his identity.

JSO said it is unclear how long the man was in the water.

The man was transported to the medical examiner’s office for a full autopsy.

There are no signs of foul play, JSO said. Officers are investigating this situation.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.