St. Johns County opens 4 water distributions for residents affected by Ian

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Emergency Management officials announced Friday that the county is opening four water distribution locations to help those people affected by Ian’s aftermath.
All distribution locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct 2. Water is limited to two cases per vehicle.
The distributions are at the following locations:
- St. Augustine Amphitheatre - 1340C A1A S, St. Augustine
- Solomon Calhoun Community Center - 1300 Duval St., St. Augustine
- Flagler Estates Community Center - 9960 Oliver Ave., Hastings
- W.E. Harris Community Center - 400 East Harris St., Hastings