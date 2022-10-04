Trial delayed for Clay County contractor charged in client’s murder

The trial of Corey Binderim — a Clay County contractor who is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a client, Susan Mauldin — was set to begin Thursday with jury selection, but it has been delayed indefinitely.

The reason: more than two dozen motions filed by the defense.

The defense is asking the judge to block the prosecution from seeking the death penalty and to declare Florida’s death penalty unconstitutional.

Binderim’s lawyers have also filed motions regarding jury selection, victim impact evidence, and to bar the prosecution from showing any photos it deems inflammatory.

Binderim, 47, will be back in court on Wednesday for a hearing on some of the motions.

He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and burglary charges in the disappearance and death of Mauldin, a British widow who was reported missing from her Fleming Island home in October 2019.

Investigators suspect Binderim was the last person to have seen Mauldin alive.

Court records show Binderim was hired to complete about $12,000 work of remodeling work on Mauldin’s home prior to her disappearance. Documents released by prosecutors say he repeatedly failed to show up for work and finish the job.

Mauldin’s remains were recovered from a Folkston, Georgia, landfill about three months after her disappearance.

According to court documents, Binderim bought concrete and heavy-duty construction bags on Oct. 24, 2019, a day before Mauldin was reported missing. He’s also accused of dumping 300 pounds of materials at a landfill the same day.