Your Voice Matters: Georgia voters react to personal allegations against Senate candidate, Herschel Walker

GEORGIA – The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia is making headlines as numerous personal allegations have been levied against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. They involve allegations he paid for a woman’s abortion several years ago, which he denies, and a critical video of Walker released by his own son.

Now Georgia voters are telling News4JAX that what they refer to as “mudslinging” in the race between Walker and incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock is making it hard to talk about real issues in Georgia.

As part of our commitment to making sure Your Voice Matters, News4JAX talked to voters about everything from the opioid crisis to issues with homelessness.

Georgia voter Bobby Davis told us he recently lost his wife. The Charlton County resident said she died as part of the opioid epidemic -- something he said the two Georgia senate candidates should spend time focusing on.

“Especially when it comes down to the suicide rates, the opioid addiction, stuff like that,” Davis said.

Another voter who wanted to remain anonymous said she’s concerned about other issues.

“I wanna see equality. Homeless veterans and elderly and see them treated better and have better things. Especially here. It’s a shame when people go and fight for our country then they have to fight for themselves,” the Georgia voter said.

But these issues aren’t being discussed in Georgia right now as personal issues in the Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock senate race seem to dominate the headlines.

“I don’t know who to trust. It’s all about throwing mud,” Georgia voter Dave Scott said. “I mean it’s gonna -- who can throw the most mud?”

Reporter Scott Johnson asked, “Have you noticed a lot of that in this race?” Dave Scott replied, “Oh yeah. It’s nothing about what they’re going to do. It’s what they can get on the other guy.”

News4JAX Political Analyst Rick Mullaney said there’s a reason why this is happening. “This race is considered one of the most critical Senate races in the country and could determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate next year. So expect a lot of money to be poured into both campaigns and the personal drama of the candidates to become more prevalent, not less,” Mullaney said.

Mullaney went on to say, “Today in 2022, with the balance of power hanging in the senate in which Republicans desperately want to win. Democrats desperately want to win and no surprise it’s hard fought with the balance of power hanging in the senate.”

As far as the political dynamics in this race, Rick Mullaney said Senator Warnock had a substantial lead in polling months ago and that has mostly vanished. Now with it being neck and neck he says voters can expect the race to continue being contentious.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Herschel Walker released a response on his social media accounts.