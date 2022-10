Clay County Fire Crews are cleaning up after a boat caught on fire. First Responders say it took a few hours to put the flames out. Crews say they were called to the scene just after four this morning. And nearly two hours later they mentioned it was under control. News4JAX Reporter Aaron Farrar is live near the scene.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County.

Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to other boats in the area, but the boat suffered significant damage including a melted mast, officials said.

A fire marshal is now investigating the cause.