Baptist and Wolfson Hospitals have a new employee, a robot named Moxie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Patients and family members visit Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital may see a robot roaming the halls. Moxie is there to help nurses with tasks that would otherwise take them away from direct patient care.

The hospital robot frees up time for medical team members to care for patients and improve clinical flow and efficiency.

Baptist Hospital Robot Moxie takes a selfie (Baptist Medical Center)

Baptist Hospital officials said Moxi was designed and created to help with:

Delivering lab samples and medications that are typically hand-delivered

Distributing personal protective equipment and lightweight medical equipment

Getting treatment items from central supply that are not stocked on patient care units

Picking up items that have been left for patients at the front desk

Moxi is equipped with an arm, gripper hand and mobility that enable it to transport lightweight medical resources and navigate hospital hallways. Using machine learning technology and an array of sensors, Moxi maps the hospital and uses its mechanized arm to navigate multiple types of doors. Its mobile base contains three unique-sized locked drawers that help secure items during transport.