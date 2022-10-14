Family IDs man found fatally shot on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man who was found fatally shot in a Jacksonville neighborhood shared a photo Friday of their loved one.

They identified him as Deon Jerido, 23.

Officers responded to Doeboy Street on Wednesday afternoon after a call about someone found lying on a sidewalk. Investigators responded, determining it was the body of a man who had been shot.

No arrests had been announced by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as of Friday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information to contact authorities. An anonymous tip can be submitted to Northeast Florida Crime Stoppers.