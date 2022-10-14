Putnam County man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

SATSUMA, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find details included within this story to be graphic in nature.

A Satsuma man was arrested Wednesday and is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Brad Berardi, 38, was arrested after an anonymous tip to the Department of Children and Families. Investigators said he was well known to the girl’s family and was secretly grooming her for sex. Grooming is defined by law enforcement as the process of gaining a child’s trust with the intention of sexually abusing the child.

After DCF was notified, investigators said, DCF contacted the Sheriff’s Office, which launched an investigation. Investigators say a search of the girl’s cellphone turned up explicit images and videos of her being sexually abused and exploited by Berardi. The Sheriff’s Office says further investigation of the videos revealed that one of the sexual encounters took place inside Berardi’s home. Detectives say the sexual relationship continued after the girl turned 14.

Col. Joe Wells, with the Sheriff’s Office, says Berardi was well known to the victim’s family. Wells says that in this case, the grooming came via drug use.

“The fact that he allowed the child to smoke marijuana in his presence is him potentially trying to build this relationship of trust,” Well said.

Wells says all parents need to know the multiple signs of grooming if they allow their child to be around an adult they think they can trust.

“Special attention. Isolation from family, having secretes between the offender and the child and gradually crossing those physical boundaries are some the biggest things we see,” Wells explained.

From 2017 to earlier this year, Berardi worked as an employee at a Putnam County elementary school, but investigators say there is no evidence to suggest additional cases. Investigators say because there is both picture and video evidence, he could also be facing charges of producing child pornography.