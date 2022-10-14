St. Augustine Solid Waste continues efforts collecting debris from neighborhoods

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A spokesperson for St. Augustine Solid Waste says it’s making noticeable progress with the collection of storm debris following Hurricane Ian, and as of Friday, crews realized that some areas still need attention.

“...we appreciate your patience during these passes. Between our own Solid Waste staff and the contractor crews, we feel confident that at this pace we will get the job done within weeks and won’t quit until it has all been collected!” manager Olivia Smith said in a prepared statement

The first pass of construction and household goods has been completed citywide.

Recycling drop-off centers remain open 24/7, and are free of charge for residents who would like to bring recyclables to those locations:

601 Riberia Street - end of Riberia by Solid Waste Department and Wastewater Plant

North City – by the Las Palmas condos on San Marco

Red Cox Drive by the Soccer Field, behind RB Hunt Elementary School

The Solid Waste department is expected to resume normal residential trash, yard waste and recycling collections starting the week of Oct. 17.

St. Johns County is accepting sandbags at no charge at the Tillman Ridge Transfer Station located at 3005 Allen Nease Rd, Elkton, FL 32033.

Hazardous waste such as paint, tires, chemicals, etc., should also be taken to the Tillman Ridge location; however, disposal charges may apply.