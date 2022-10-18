Arrest made after threat against Clay County High School circulated on social media

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A person was arrested Tuesday after a possible threat against Clay High School was posted on social media.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the threat around 8:30 a.m., according to CCSO.

After an investigation, a person was arrested “for disrupting a school function and threats against the school.” A report identified the student as a 14-year-old who attends the AMIKids Jacksonville school in Green Cove Springs.

The Clay County District Schools Police Department placed the school under a brief lockdown while officials looked into the threat. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Officials said there is no additional danger to the school or the public.