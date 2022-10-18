60º

Local News

Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for St. Johns County commissioner Henry Dean?

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Your Voice Matters, Politics, Vote 2022, Florida, St. Johns County
Henry Dean, St. Johns County Chair Commissioner, District 5. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – One of the guests on This Week In Jacksonville, the weekly show where anchor Kent Justice hosts a discussion with decision-makers and other people behind the news, is St. Johns County Commissioner Henry Dean.

Dean is chairman of the commission in one of the fastest-growing counties in the state.

As part of our Your Voice Matters initiative, we want to make sure we hear from you.

Do you have a question about one of the hot topics in St. Johns County like growth, affordable housing, coastal erosion or something else?

Type your question in the form below and Kent will pick at least one to ask Commissioner Dean during the show that airs Sunday at 9 a.m. on Channel 4.

