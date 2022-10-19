SWAT surrounds Jacksonville house in connection with homicide, man taken into custody

A SWAT team surrounded a home in Jacksonville on Wednesday morning in connection with a recent homicide and took a man into custody, police said.

Jacksonville’s SWAT team responded to a house on West 21st Street near Moncrief Road in the morning. When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene, several armored vehicles and officers in full tactical gear could be seen.

SWAT officers swarmed the home, building a perimeter around it. Just before noon, officers brought out a handcuffed man whom they say is believed to have information related to a deadly shooting that occurred the night before. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4JAX that he was taken into custody for questioning.

Later, the man was booked into the Duval County jail on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Tuesday’s deadly shooting happened about a mile away from the West 21st Street house. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to JSO, police responded to a shooting on Cleveland Street near Eighth Street West. Officers said they found a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

For hours the next day, crime scene techs pulled evidence from the home on West 21st Street after the man was removed from the house.

“I read on my phone about all these shootings,” said Brenda Johnson, who lives near the SWAT standoff and saw the police activity. “Every day someone is getting killed. It’s just sad.”

Johnson is thankful this ended peacefully.

“Glad no more shooting and no one got hurt,” she said. “Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Jesus.”

News4JAX spoke to Dr. Albert Simpson Jr., pastor at Philemon Worship Center Inc., who works in the community to cut down on murders. He hopes this sends a message that crime doesn’t pay.

“It’s going to take all of us — church leaders, social workers, nonprofits — with law enforcement, because they can’t do it all themselves,” he said. “And if we can get one or two out, and hopefully they can go and be an example to go and help others.”

Officers have not said if they’re looking for anyone else, nor have they released a motive, but they are asking for information. If you know anything, you’re asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).