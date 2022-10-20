Medical marijuana coming to some Circle K stations in Florida

Medical marijuana could be coming to Circle K gas stations in our area as part of a new partnership between the gas station and a Chicago-based cannabis company.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Medical marijuana could be coming to a Circle K gas station in Northeast Florida as part of a new partnership between the gas station and a Chicago-based cannabis company.

It won’t be sold at every Circle K to start with since there are about 600 across Florida.

To start, the cannabis company, called “Green Thumb Industries,” is going to rent space at 10 different Circle K locations across Florida as part of the initial testing phase.

Green Thumb Industries is planning to open up those 10 stores at some point in 2023 but has not specified exactly when or which locations yet.

It will be called “Rise Express” and it would sit next door to the Circle K convenience store with a separate entrance.

The products will come from a new facility in Ocala, which is expected to open by the end of the year.

Representatives with the company said the stores will sell products including gummies, vapes and even pre-rolled joints.

The only people who would be able to take advantage of this are those who have valid Florida medical marijuana cards.

Legal cannabis products like CBD for example are already being sold at some gas stations and smoke shops in Florida. However, they do not have the same psychoactive components as medical marijuana, and those kinds of products do not have to follow the same state regulations and testing.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there are more than 700,000 people right now who are active registered cardholders in Florida’s medical marijuana card program.