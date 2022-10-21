Mother takes action, shares daughter’s story during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

A Jacksonville mom who lost her daughter to domestic violence in 2019 is taking action for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mom who lost her daughter to domestic violence in 2019 is taking action for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Tiki Stafford is traveling across the U.S. to share her daughter’s story through a documentary with other families. It is called “Remember Khina Culler.”

So far, Stafford has shown her daughter’s story in Miami and Orlando and hopes to continue through Florida and across the U.S. She said her goal is to show the impact of domestic violence and how it can hurt a family.

Khina Culler, 23, was a mother of three who was shot and killed on her mother’s birthday back in May 2019 in the Paxon neighborhood. Both Culler and her boyfriend were killed that night.

Stafford said that night changed their families’ lives — which is why she wants to bring awareness to how significant domestic violence is in the community.

She is doing that by sharing Culler’s story through a documentary.

“We’re speaking about Khina, some of the things that she went through, ultimately that led up to her passing,” Stafford said.

Stafford encourages families who have a loved one in a domestic violence relationship to pay attention.

“Pay attention to the ones that you notice used to always be around and all of a sudden, you don’t see them as much,” Stafford said. “Pay attention to their actions and the way they act.”

Remember Khina Culler will be shown Sunday at 3 p.m. at 1 Mom 3 Sisters Event Center off Dunn Ave.

For more information about “Remember Khina Culler” — visit the website or Facebook page.