New Duval County voting machines cause confusion. Here’s how they work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some voters are concerned about a new type of voting machine in Duval County and whether or not their vote is being counted.

At the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office workers were preparing vote-by-mail ballots to be tabulated. So far 238 of them had to be remade by election workers because of problems. For example, the ballots were torn or the voters crossed out a selection and the tabulator would not be able to read that vote.

In other cases, two candidates were selected for the same race. In those cases, the canvassing board will have to determine voter intent.

Some people are worried about the voting process at the polling sites themselves.

News4JAX got an email from a voter who has concerns about ExpressVote machines which are now common in many early voting sites and at precincts.

“Today I voted but I was first asked to do express voting that didn’t include a paper ballot. Instantly, my antennas went up,” the email read.

But that email is not correct.

With ExpressVote, voters do get a paper ballot which is printed once they complete the selection process. That ballot is turned into the tabulator just like the regular ballots many are used to.

News4JAX caught up with voters like Gladys Haugabook at the early voting site on Dunn Avenue who had nothing but praise for the new voting machines.

“I mean, it’s fantastic. So it’s clear, I could see all the names of everyone. And [it’s] just easy.” Haugabook said.

The ExpressVote machines also speed things up for early voting. Since anyone can vote at any site, a specific ballot has to be printed for voters.

With ExpressVote the machine can pull up your ballot right away.