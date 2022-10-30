JSO: Man, 20, arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Northside

Just a day after a man was shot dead in the Moncrief neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday the arrest of a suspect.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just a day after a man was shot dead in the Moncrief neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday the arrest of a suspect.

Brian Jordan, 20, was arrested and charged with murdering the victim of Saturday night’s shooting.

When police arrived at Golfbrook Drive around 7: 30 p.m., they said they found a man in his late teens or early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, where he later died.

JSO has not released the victim’s identity.

According to witnesses, there was an apparent argument before the shooting occurred, JSO said.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Unit were interviewing witnesses and investigating the situation.

JSO said the community’s assistance helped them identify Jordan as the suspect.

“Following a detailed investigation, evaluation of available evidence, and the vetting of information that came in from our community, detectives were able to identify a suspect in this case, which quickly led to the arrest of the suspect,” JSO said.

AJ Jordan with Mad Dads said other communities should learn from this scenario since it’s uncommon to see someone get arrested for a crime this quickly.

“We usually don’t, but the community is getting fed up with these criminals taking over our city, and they’re starting to speak up more,” Jordan said. “When the community steps up and JSO comes, ask questions, and they’re willing to talk, we get quick results like today.”

Jordan said he’s also received a lot of tips sent to the Mad Dads organization.

This marks the 108 murder in Jacksonville this year. In 2021, the city had a total of 109 murders.