LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City Police need your help looking for a missing woman.

According to Lake City Police Department Rebecca Woods was last heard from on October 31st. She is considered missing.

Police say she is 39 years old with brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown where she is.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call police immediately at 386-752-4343 or dial 9-1-1.