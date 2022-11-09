St. Johns County voters reject 1-cent sales tax referendum

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Voters in St. Johns County on Tuesday rejected a one-cent sales tax referendum.
Here’s a breakdown of the vote:
Votes
%
Against
For
(53 / 53)
The county’s wanted to spend the money on road, bridge, and infrastructure repairs and upgrades. St. John County leaders say they are $500-million behind. That, coupled with the continued growth that’s projected over the next decade, commissioners say – it’s now or never on figuring out how to pay for transportation infrastructure, public safety, and parks.
Here’s where the county says that money would have gone:
- $243 million is needed for roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure projects,
- $120 million would have gone to public safety enhancements – like police, fire and rescue,
- $88 million would have been used on five parks throughout the county, and
- $49 million would have been used for public libraries