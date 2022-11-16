JSO investigating two separate shootings; 1 person with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings: one in Moncrief Park and another off Lem Turner Road.

Officers were called to W. 33rd St. and Wilson St. around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a woman in her 20′s shot in the lower extremities.

JSO says they do have someone in custody but they are interviewing several witnesses about the incident. The woman is expected to recover.

A second shooting happened in the street on Lem Turner Rd. around 2 a.m., police say.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 20s shot in his lower extremities.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say no one has been taken into custody in this investigation.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact JSO non-emergency number (904)-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.