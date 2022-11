GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A man was struck and killed late Friday night while crossing a road in downtown Gainesville, the Gainesville Police Department said.

According to GPD, the man, identified as John Coffey, was crossing West University Avenue near NW 3rd Street when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling east. GPD said after life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

The driver had minor injuries, GPD said, but no charges or citations have been issued as of Saturday.