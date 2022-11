ALACHUA COUNTY, FL. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 86-year-old man has been found safely in Georgia.

Deputies say he was last seen leaving his home Saturday morning in his vehicle. Deputies believed he was traveling to Tampa.

Hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that the man was located safely.

Editor’s note: Since the man is no longer missing, News4JAX has removed his name and photo from this article.