St. Johns River glows bright with Jacksonville Light Boat Parade

Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all kinds from Christmas trees and stars to all sorts of light arrangements.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade.

Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all kinds from Christmas trees and stars to all sorts of light arrangements.

The parade launched at 6 p.m. with the route beginning at the Ford on Bay and following the Northbank Riverwalk to the Fuller Warren Bridge. The parade then looped around just beyond the Fuller Warren Bridge before crossing over to the south bank and following along the Southbank Riverwalk to the Duval County School Board building.

Light Boat Parade 2022 (WJXT)

Along with the boats, there will be a host of other events downtown, ending with a fireworks show that some say is the best the city offers because of the waterfall that cascades off the Main Street and Acosta bridges.

You can see the parade from all down the riverwalk and along the north and southbanks.

At Riverfront Park, the old home of the Jacksonville Landing, there will be vendors, artists, food trucks, and others taking part in a pop-up event from 4-9 p.m. in honor of Small Business Saturday.

In the past, the city used to do its tree light on Thanksgiving weekend.

Now, the tree lighting will take place Dec. 7 during Art Walk at James Weldon Johnson Park across from City Hall.