Pedestrian struck by truck on Beach Boulevard dies from injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck Tuesday night by a truck while crossing Beach Boulevard and later died at a hospital from his injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Peck, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the scene on Beach just west of St. Johns Bluff Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. He said a man in his 50s was crossing Beach, and he was struck while in the road.

The driver of the pickup truck stopped at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Peck said. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, the sergeant said.