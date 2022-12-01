Jacksonville man convicted of killing ex-girlfriend in 2017 double shooting to be sentenced Thursday

JACKSONVILLE;Fla. – A man convicted of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Christina “Ashlee” Rucker, will be sentenced on Thursday.

A jury found Chad Absher, 37, guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder last month. Absher shot and killed his ex-girlfriend at a San Juan Avenue condo on Halloween in 2017 and then shot her sister — Lisa Rucker.

Lisa Rucker identified Absher as the shooter before she was taken to the hospital. She hopes Absher spends the rest of his life in prison.

“He took my sister, but it wasn’t just a sister. He took a mother he changed everybody’s lives by taking her,” Rucker said. “He changed my life by nearly killing me. However, the evidence has proven him to be guilty and there’s no way he can deny it anymore,” Rucker said.

During the trial, Absher took the stand in his own defense. He claimed he never shot either woman. He said Ashlee shot at him and missed — that bullet hit Lisa. Then Absher claimed that he and Ashlee fought for the gun and she pulled the trigger and shot herself. The evidence did not support his claims.

A jury came back with a verdict in 90 minutes, finding him guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Absher also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Originally, when it all first happened, I did want the death penalty for Chad,” Rucker said. “I think it’s what the right thing was because he took a life and tried to take two. However, after waiting multiple years for the Justice that we deserve, I realized that in all actuality it would be worse for him to leave out the rest of his life with nothing. He’s going to be in a room with nothing, and that’s more punishment than death itself.”

The Rucker family is also suing Absher for negligence. The next hearing for that civil case is set for Jan. 30.