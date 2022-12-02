Jacksonville police seek man who walked away from Mayo Clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday night asked for help tracking down a missing 84-year-old man, who police said was reported missing by family members after he walked away from a doctor’s appointment.

The Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Williams, 84, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic on San Pablo Road. Williams is not from the area and it was unknown where he might have been heading.

Williams was said to have been diagnosed with dementia. He is 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 120. He was last wearing a Navy blue sweatshirt and pants, and brown shoes.

If seen, call JSO at 904-630-0500.