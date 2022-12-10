Jacksonville police investigating isolated, unrelated shootings that left 2 wounded

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two reported shootings Friday, both of which were said to be unrelated.

The first shooting was reported at about 1:40 p.m. at the Calloway Cove Apartments on Moncrief Road. Investigators located a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. There was no description of a suspect.

The second shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to Lane Avenue South near Miss Muffet Lane on the Westside after a report of gunfire.

They were unable to locate a victim, but police said a “male juvenile” later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower arm. The injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Additional details were not released. Police asked anyone with information in either shooting to contact JSO.