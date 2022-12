ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating after a sea turtle was found mutilated in Atlantic Beach this weekend.

The turtle was found Saturday morning and the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol said the stranded turtle was mutilated between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near 4th Street.

The patrol is now is looking for the person responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to report it to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert tipline at 1-888-404-3922.