Friends, family of Arlington triple-murder victims still looking for answers 5 years later

Quasean Trotter, his fiancée Ariyan Johnson and their 11-month-old daughter, Arielle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends gathered Sunday night at a candlelight vigil to honor the lives of a couple and their baby, murdered nearly five years ago.

All three were found in a burned-down home in Arlington in 2017.

MAD DADS is hosting the event and the group said they hope the vigil brings a renewed interest in the case and brings forward some answers.

Those murdered on the night of Dec. 12, 2017, were 19-year-old Ariyan Johnson, 20-year Quasean Trotter and 11-month-old Arielle Trotter. Police found them in a burned-down home. The mother and father were found with gunshot wounds.

The baby had an injury to her forehead and suffered smoke inhalation.

The state fire marshal never determined what caused the fire.

This case has never been solved and AJ Jordan with MAD DADS says he hopes people coming on Sunday change that.

He hopes they break the code of silence to give a family the closure they need and find justice.

Last year News4JAX spoke to grandfather Mario Peterson who says not finding out anything involving this case has left him frustrated.

MAD DADS is asking anyone who knows anything about this case to come forward. You can send those tips to Crime Stoppers. There is a $3,000 reward.