Bond hearing for DCPS custodian charged with sexual battery on child & kidnapping pushed to January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bond hearing for Wayne Williams — a long-time custodian at Duval County Public Schools who is facing multiple charges including sexual battery on a child and kidnapping — has been pushed back to Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m. due to the judge’s schedule.

The hearing was previously scheduled for Monday morning. Wayne made a brief appearance in Duval County court Monday morning when it was announced the hearing had been rescheduled.

The 62-year-old was arrested on Nov. 8 on three counts of capital sexual battery against a victim less than age 12, two counts of sexual battery against a victim less than 16 years old and one count of kidnapping.

I-TEAM looks into history of DCPS custodian arrested on child sexual battery, kidnapping charges

According to his arrest report, Williams raped a girl under the age of 12. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the case did not involve a student, but investigators believe there could be others who have not come forward yet.

“While the initial allegations against the suspect did not include any students, as the investigation progressed, the detective learned there were highly questionable and likely criminal interactions between the suspect and students at some of these schools,” Lt. Jacob Vorpahl, with the JSO Special Assault Unit, said Tuesday at a news conference announcing Williams’ arrest. “To our knowledge, this was the first time the suspect was accused of sexually battering a child, however, from information we have been able to obtain thus far by interviewing multiple people, there are indications that the suspect has been engaged in this type of activity going back as far as the early ‘90s.”

Records show Williams was a custodian at 10 schools in Duval County.

Schools where Wayne Williams worked as a janitor (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

DCPS said internal investigations on Williams have been conducted three times prior to this matter:

2015 – Investigated for inappropriate comments of a sexual nature about students in a conversation with an employee. DCPS found those claims unsubstantiated.

2018 – Investigated for non-sexual inappropriate comments with students and given a verbal warning.

2021 – Investigated for an allegation of asking a student for nude photos. This was referred to the Department of Children and Families and JSO. A district investigation concluded the allegations were unsubstantiated.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, JSO is asking you to call 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.