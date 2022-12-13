66º

2 Clay County schools put on temporary lockdown after shooting in nearby neighborhood

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

Clay County District Schools Police cruiser at Bannerman Learning Center. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Clay County schools were put on a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning following a shooting that left one person injured.

According to the Green Cove Police Department, the shooting happened in a neighborhood on Calico Jack Way.

Police said there was a fight between two people and during the fight one of them was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened not far from Bannerman Learning Center and Green Cove Springs Junior High and both schools were temporarily put on lockdown.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and more information will be released later.

