2 women, 2 children injured in separate shootings in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate double shootings Tuesday evening left two children and two women injured in Jacksonville, police said.

So far, police haven’t said if the two shootings are related. In one of the cases, investigators said they aren’t even sure where the shooting happened.

The second happened along Newton Road on Jacksonville’s Southside, a block west of Southside Boulevard near Brackridge Park.

Two children were taken to the hospital around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday and listed in stable condition.

Police did not say how old the children were.

Investigators said they don’t have any information on the shooter but said “an altercation occurred” before the shooting.

Less than an hour earlier, two women in their 40s walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds that police said were not life-threatening.

Police don’t know when or where the shooting itself happened and again had no information on a shooter.

Detectives are still looking into both of these cases.

Anyone with information can call JSO at 904-639-0500 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.