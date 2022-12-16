New exhibit at Museum of Contemporary Art offers interactive experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Jacksonville is similar to the concept of the Beyond Van Gogh immersive experience in that it’s interactive for people of all ages.

The piece of art in MOCA was handmade by Florida artists Felici Asteinza and Joey Fillastre.

The artists are known for artwork that’s bright and has an exuberant style.

It’s called Milagros.

The artists founded the Milagros Collective in 2008.

The artists always seek to create platforms for community and collaboration.

Their artwork is filled with effervescent patterns and colors, music and light.

This artwork will stay in place until April.