Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest.

According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department rushed the man to a hospital for treatment, where he later died. Lessard said investigators were working to identify the victim.

A nearby scene was also being investigated, where Lessard said there was a report of shots fired. There were no reported injuries at that scene.