Death investigation underway in St. Johns County

Deputies called to North Cross Road, north of CR 214

Khalil Maycock, WJXT News Reporter, Jacksonville

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway Monday in St. Johns County, deputies said.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded in the early morning hours to North Cross Road, north of County Road 214, “in reference to a deceased individual.”

The Sheriff’s Office said its Major Crimes Unit was also called to the scene.

As of late morning, the medical examiner’s office was at the scene, as well.

The Sheriff’s Office said the cause of death is pending autopsy results.

“There is no cause for concern to the community,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

News4JAX is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

