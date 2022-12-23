Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about 2:40 p.m

According to troopers, a sedan traveling was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, while another sedan was traveling westbound. FHP said the eastbound sedan lost control going around a curve, crossing the center of the road, hitting the westbound car.

Two others involved in the crash, including a 17-year-old, were said to have serious injuries.