Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash on University Boulevard in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after he was hit by a car on University Boulevard near the Arlington Expressway Service Road entrance.

Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m., and the man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in the car that hit the man told News4JAX he was in the front seat as his girlfriend was driving and the man stepped into that part of the road right before they hit him.

“Right after we hit him, we kind of did a U-Turn and pulled over,” Justin Samuels said. “I just told her to pull over here. It was just us and then some dude just stopped and started praying for him.”

Police officers, detectives and crime scene unit technicians were seen processing the scene.

Samuels and his girlfriend stayed at the scene and cooperated with police and detectives as they were being asked several questions and their car was being assessed by police.