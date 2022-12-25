It’s the coldest Christmas in 12 years in Jacksonville, but it will be in the 70s by next week

Water from a sprinkler freezes on a tree in Atlantic Beach on Christmas morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The low on Christmas morning Sunday was 20 degrees, the coldest since Jan. 11, 2010, when the morning low was 17 degrees.

This cold stretch will last three more days until Wednesday morning and make the Top 10 coldest five days in Jacksonville’s 151 years of recorded weather history.

Back in January 2010, the first two weeks were brutal, as 13 of the first 15 days started off with freezing temperatures. Including one five-morning stretch where we woke up to temperatures of 20, 19, 17, 22, and 24 degrees.

This time, in 2022, we have seen 23-degree and 20-degree mornings with 24, 29 and 32-degree mornings yet to come.

The good news is our area we will be back in the 70s by Saturday.