JSO searching for missing adult near Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing endangered adult on the southside of Jacksonville.

Paula Gerding was last seen on foot just after 1:30 a.m. in the 11800 Block of Mountain Wood Lane.

She was last seen wearing matching blue and purple pajamas with no shoes.

Paula Gerding is described as:

Age: 82

Race/Sex: White/Female

Height/Weight: 4′11/100 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/White

Clothing: Matching blue and purple pajamas with no shoes.

She has reportedly been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and JSO is attempting to locate her in efforts to ascertain her safety.

Anyone having seen or who may know Ms. Gerding’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.